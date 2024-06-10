Narendra Modi sworn in for third term as prime minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a third consecutive term, marking a significant milestone in his political career. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, attended by numerous dignitaries including the Presidents of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Maldives. This term is notable for Modi as it is the first time in a decade that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) required the support of coalition partners under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government, departing from the outright majorities won in 2014 and 2019.

Despite a lower victory margin in this general election, with the BJP-led NDA securing 293 seats and relying on key allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Modi assured the people of India that his government would work with the same commitment to fulfill their aspirations. The new coalition government, as Modi emphasisd, aims to foster unanimity and improve the lives of middle-class citizens.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Modi along with the members of the new Council of Ministers at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During the Swearing-in Ceremony, 31 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and thirty-six Ministers of State took oath. Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Dr S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP President J P Nadda took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Senior Party leaders Kiren Rijiu, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Annapurna Devi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, G Kishen Reddy and C R Patil, Dr Virendra Kumar and Jual Oram also took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Former Chief Ministers Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal and Sarbanand Sonowal were also administered oath as Cabinet Ministers.

