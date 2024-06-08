Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 44.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 44.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.39% to Rs 158.82 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 44.27% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 158.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.01% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 643.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 737.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales158.82167.86 -5 643.81737.15 -13 OPM %5.459.96 -5.747.70 - PBDT8.4213.28 -37 33.4553.14 -37 PBT3.409.02 -62 15.3137.13 -59 NP3.997.16 -44 12.4926.58 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 27.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 637.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Filatex Fashions board OKs 1:5 stock split

KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,061 cr

Railtel Corp bags work order worth Rs 81 crore

PTC India Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering dilutes its stake in Belur Engineering

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story