Natco Pharma receives CDSCO approval for launch of Semaglutide in India

Natco Pharma received approval for Semaglutide from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India. NATCO will launch the product in the India market in March'26.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

