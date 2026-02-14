Associate Sponsors

Natco Pharma receives CDSCO approval for launch of Semaglutide in India

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Natco Pharma received approval for Semaglutide from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India. NATCO will launch the product in the India market in March'26.

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

