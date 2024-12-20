Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC bags orders worth Rs 298 cr for healthcare infrastructure projects

NBCC bags orders worth Rs 298 cr for healthcare infrastructure projects

Image
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) has announced the receipt of two orders, totaling over Rs 298 crore, for construction and development projects in the healthcare sector.

The first order, valued at Rs 200.60 crore, has been secured from Oil India for the construction of a new Oil Hospital in Duliajan, Assam. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis under the Depository Works mode.

In addition, HSCC (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC, has secured a second order worth Rs 98.17 crore. This order, received from the Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, involves the establishment of an E-Library as a unified platform for the students and faculty of 22 Government Medical Colleges and 3 Dental Colleges under the Medical Education Department of Maharashtra.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip slipped 1.89% to Rs 95.27 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tantia Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with deep cuts; realty shares plunge

Steel Strips Wheels receives nomination for close to Euro 15 mn business from European OEM

TCS expands partnership with Bank of Baroda

Mankind Pharma allots 1.19 cr equity shares under QIP issue

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story