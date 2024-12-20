Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Steel Strips Wheels receives nomination for close to Euro 15 mn business from European OEM

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels has received nomination for Steel wheel business from a leading European OEM. The Business value is close to Euro 15 million which will be executed over a span of 6 years. Series supplies are expected to commence from end CY 2026.

The Company expects more businesses from Global OEMs in coming months which complements its strategy to grow its presence in the EU and us OEM space.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

