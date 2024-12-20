Tantia Constructions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd and Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2024.

Tantia Constructions Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 39.41 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23283 shares in the past one month.

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd tumbled 9.58% to Rs 489.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd lost 9.58% to Rs 316.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd shed 8.06% to Rs 536.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60150 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd pared 7.82% to Rs 90.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

