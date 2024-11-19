NBCC (India) rises on securing multiple orders worth Rs 112 cr

NBCC (India) advanced 1.32% to Rs 91.21 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders from ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department aggregating to Rs 112 crore.

The contracts entail a project for upgradation from a high school to a higher secondary school (Arts Stream) for Rs 22 crore in Malkangiri and 6 projects for upgradation of Ashram School to a high school at Nuapada and Koraput for Rs 15 crore each.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

