Akums Drugs hits life high on inking pact with Caregen

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 580.95 after the company entered into an exclusive master sales agreement with Caregen, a South Korean company in the nutraceuticals segment, to sell Caregen's range in India.

Under the agreement, Akums was granted exclusive rights to sell a selection of Caregen's products in India for the duration of the partnership. The company would also be responsible for the packaging, marketing, and selling of Caregens bulk products under either Caregen's trademark, Akums' trademark, or Akums' clients' trademarks.

Caregen is a global leader in peptide research and development and a global biotechnology company based in South Korea that has commercialized the unlimited expandability of its patented peptides as many innovative products.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas.

The pharma company consolidated net profit spiked 104.96% to Rs 65.20 crore despite of 12.54% declined in revenue from operations to Rs 1,033.1 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY245.

