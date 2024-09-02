NBCC (India) wins orders worth 183 crore

The PSU company informed that it has bagged orders worth Rs 182.50 crore from Oil India and Indian Statistical Institute Delhi Centre, Delhi.

The project received from Oil India involves execution of new works relating to construction of two multi-stories residential building G+6 office building and recreation center with auditorium facility at oil pipeline headquarters (PHQ) at Guwahati, Assam for Rs 180 crore.

Additionally, the company also received an order for rehabilitation of Platinum Jubilee Hostel at Indian Standards Institute (ISI), Delhi centre New Delhi worth Rs 2.50 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 to the eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date, which is 7 October 2024.