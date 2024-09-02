Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naraingarh Sugar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Naraingarh Sugar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.70% to Rs 19.56 crore

Net Loss of Naraingarh Sugar Mills reported to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.70% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.5646.24 -58 OPM %-5.01-4.78 -PBDT-10.78-11.06 3 PBT-12.61-13.51 7 NP-12.61-13.51 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty below 25,250; Metal, Pharma, Auto top drags

Premium

We don't need lottery ticket sellers as option traders: Prakash Kacholia

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal matches on September 2

Happy Teachers' Day 2024: Significance, celebration and more about Sept 5

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story