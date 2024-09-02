Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.41, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.68% in last one year as compared to a 29.35% rally in NIFTY and a 32.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.41, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25260. The Sensex is at 82518.16, up 0.19%.Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 1.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9405.25, down 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 460.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 153.07, down 0.48% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd jumped 15.68% in last one year as compared to a 29.35% rally in NIFTY and a 32.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

