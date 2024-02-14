NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 45.83% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.211.4272.7368.311.410.971.400.961.050.72

