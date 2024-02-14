Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the December 2023 quarter

NCL Research and Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 14.79% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of NCL Research and Financial Services rose 45.83% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.79% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.211.42 -15 OPM %72.7368.31 -PBDT1.410.97 45 PBT1.400.96 46 NP1.050.72 46

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

