Net direct tax collection soars 9.4% this fiscal

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
The central governments net direct tax collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at Rs 19.43 trillion so far this fiscal year, up 9.4% from previous year. Latest data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed that tax receipts from corporations and individuals between 1 April and 10 February were over 80% of the revised direct tax target of Rs 24.21 trillion for FY26. The initial target was Rs 25.2 trillion.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

