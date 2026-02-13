H.G. Infra Engg Q3 PAT fall 18% YoY to Rs 94 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering reported an 18.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.28 crore on a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,421.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 22.8% to Rs 139.01 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 179.97 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA rose 7.6% to Rs 308.78 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 286.90 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 21.7% in Q3 FY26 as against 22.7% in Q3 FY25.

The companys total expenses rose 18.05% YoY to Rs 1,285.61 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 521.55 crore (up 13.39%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 84.08 crore (down 2.02% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 129.18 crore (up 72.54% YoY) during the period under review.