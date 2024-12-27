Newgen receives order worth USD 2 million through its Dubai subsidiary

Newgen Software Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Dubai, has received a letter with commercial terms from a customer intending to engage the aforesaid subsidiary company for the implementation of the Digital Lending and Onboarding Platform for Retail Product, accordingly the said letter with the commercial value has been accepted by the aforesaid subsidiary company. The aggregate commercial value, as agreed, with the customer is USD 2,000,000/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News