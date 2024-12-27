Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Newgen receives order worth USD 2 million through its Dubai subsidiary

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Dubai, has received a letter with commercial terms from a customer intending to engage the aforesaid subsidiary company for the implementation of the Digital Lending and Onboarding Platform for Retail Product, accordingly the said letter with the commercial value has been accepted by the aforesaid subsidiary company. The aggregate commercial value, as agreed, with the customer is USD 2,000,000/-.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

