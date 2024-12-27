Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR tanks to 85.74 per US dollar as year end slide extends

INR tanks to 85.74 per US dollar as year end slide extends

Image
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee has slumped today, adding to recent set of losses as US dollar stayed supported in thin trades overseas while worries over a tepid local economic undertone and falling forex reserves hurt the INR. INR tested a fresh all-time low of 85.74 per US dollar and currently quotes down 38 paise at 85.65 per US dollar. Market is also waiting for the month end data on core sector and government finances. The local currency has also been hurt due to typical spike in demand for the US currency from importers for month-end. INR fell even as the NIFTY50 index hit a one week high above 23900 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garware Technical gains on BSE nod for 4:1 bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare gets GMP approval for Hyderabad facilities

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing IPO ends with 175.31x subscription

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story