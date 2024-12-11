Nifty hovers above 24,650; metal shares shine for 5th day

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 110.34 points or 0.14% to 81,620.39. The Nifty 50 index added 56.65 points or 0.21% to 24,662.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.33%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,172 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 1.09% to 9,578.35. The index rallied 3.77% in five consecutive trading sessions.
Vedanta (up 4.66%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.33%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.58%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.46%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.33%), Welspun Corp (up 1.14%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.05%), Tata Steel (up 0.98%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.95%) and NMDC (up 0.68%) advanced.
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.85%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Saakshi Medtech and Panels hit an upper circuit of 10% after the company announced that it has received a letter of business award (LoBA) worth Rs 250 crore from Mahindra & Mahindra for supply of EV panels.
Royal Orchid Hotels advanced 1.24% after the company announced a signing of a new Regenta Property in Mulshi, Pune, Maharashtra.
Senco Gold added 0.30%. The company announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 1,139.49 per share.
