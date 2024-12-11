BEML secures order of Rs 136 cr from Ministry of Defence

For high mobility vehicles 8x8

BEML has achieved a significant milestone by securing a Rs 136 crore contract for the supply of indigenously designed High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) 8x8. These vehicles will play a pivotal role in the Battle Field Surveillance System (BFSS) Project, reinforcing India's defence capabilities and advancing the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Manufactured at BEML's state-of-the-art facilities, the HMV 8x8 is designed to deliver exceptional reliability and versatility, even in the most challenging environments. Key features of these vehicles include an independent suspension system, a high-power air-cooled engine, a central tyre inflation system, an anti-lock braking system, and a backbone tube chassis design. These features ensure superior mobility, stability, and operational safety. The vehicles are capable of operating in extreme climates, from -20C to +55C, and at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters above sea level.

The modular architecture of the HMV 8x8 offers exceptional adaptability, enabling seamless integration of diverse superstructures without special modifications. This innovation reduces costs and ensures high commonality across BEML's military vehicle range, which includes configurations from 4x4 to 12x12. This results in optimized maintenance and logistics for the armed forces, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News