Nirlon inducts Arjun Khullar as nominee director

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Nirlon has inducted Arjun Khullar (DIN 10671903), a Nominee of Reco Berry as an additional director on board of the company on 20 June 2024.

Arjun Khullar is an Advisor to the Integrated Strategies Group (ISG) at GIC and a member of their Investment Committee.

Prior to this role he was a Founding Member and Head of ISG and was also a member of India Business Group in GIC. Prior to his move to ISG in 2013, he was a Portfolio Manager in GIC Equities.

Before joining GIC in 2011, Arjun was a Managing Director at JPMorgan. During his 16 years at JPMorgan, Arjun focused on Investment Banking / Equity Capital Markets in Europe and Asia. Prior to JPMorgan, Arjun worked at HSBC for 5 years in Asia.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

