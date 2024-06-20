Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Electric Mobility achieves milestone in its battery technology for India Railways

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Jupiter Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons (JWL), in partnership with Log9 Materials - a leading Indian company in deep tech innovation and energy storage technologies, announced a key milestone in the development and certification of its Lithium-Ion Phosphate (LFP) battery technology, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of rail transport in India.

Key Achievements:

1. RDSO Certification for Non-AC Coaches: Successful completion of a six-month trial of its 11.2 kWh LFP battery pack for rail coaches, making Jupiter the first company to receive certification from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This marks a significant achievement in the advancement of battery technology for Indian Railways.

2. Contract Awarded by Siemens: Awarded a purchase order by Siemens for the supply of 36 auxiliary batteries, each with a capacity of 72.8 kWh, for 9 Vande Bharat Trainsets. This order underscores the trust and reliability that Siemens places in these advanced battery solutions. Additionally, the 72.8 kWh LFP battery pack has received RDSO approval, further validating its performance and safety.

3. Technical Qualification by BHEL: The 72.8 kWh LFP battery pack has been technically qualified by BHEL for use in Vande Bharat Trainsets. This qualification by BHEL, a major player in the railway sector, demonstrates the robustness and technical excellence of Jupiter's battery solutions.

The company added, "These milestones reflect our commitment to supporting the modernization and electrification of Indian Railways, contributing to a greener and more efficient transportation network. Our LFP battery technology offers superior performance, safety, and longevity, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of railway applications."

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

