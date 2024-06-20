Colab Cloud Platforms diversifies into sports management and sports tech space

Colab Cloud Platforms announced its strategic diversification into the Sports Management and Sports Technology industry.

This move targets a significant market opportunity valued at Rs 15,766 crore according to GroupM ESO Sporting Nation Report 2024, positioning Colab Cloud to leverage its technological prowess across various segments of the sports industry.

This strategic expansion will see Colab Cloud utilizing its advanced technology capabilities in innovative ways, including management and development of sports Intellectual Properties (IPs), Fan Engagement platforms, and Virtual reality (VR) and Augmented reality (AR) experiences.

