NMDC increases prices of iron ore

The state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has hiked prices of lump ore and fines, effective from 23 October 2024.

According to the latest update by the company, the prices for Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) have been set at Rs 6,350 per ton, while Fines (64%,-10mm) are priced at Rs 5,410 per ton.

Comparatively, the prices in effect from 1 October 2024, were as follows: Lump Ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,750 per ton and Fines (64%,-10mm) at Rs 5,010 per ton.

These new price adjustments reflect a jump of Rs 600 per ton for Lump Ore an Rs 400 per ton for Fines.