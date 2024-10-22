FM approves creation of new CGM posts in five nationalized banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given its nod to the creation of Chief General Manager (CGM) posts below the board level in five more nationalized banks.

The banks that will be getting these new CGM posts include Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and UCO Bank.

In addition, the Finance Ministry has also approved an increase in the existing number of CGM posts in banks that already have them. This revision will raise the total number of CGM posts in all 11 nationalized banks from 80 to 144.

