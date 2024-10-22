Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FM approves creation of new CGM posts in five nationalized banks

FM approves creation of new CGM posts in five nationalized banks

Image
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given its nod to the creation of Chief General Manager (CGM) posts below the board level in five more nationalized banks.

The banks that will be getting these new CGM posts include Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and UCO Bank.

In addition, the Finance Ministry has also approved an increase in the existing number of CGM posts in banks that already have them. This revision will raise the total number of CGM posts in all 11 nationalized banks from 80 to 144.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision to increase the number of CGM posts was based on a review of the business structures of the banks. The Finance Ministry noted that the new ratio will be one CGM for every four General Managers.

This move comes in response to demands from various banks and is also driven by the substantial growth in business, verticals, domains, and branch expansions. Sitharaman highlighted that the additional CGM posts will significantly enhance the administrative structure and efficiency of these banks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite powered GT 7 Pro in India next month

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India trades 3% lower; Sensex 400 pts lower; Nifty at 24,650

J&K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-locals will send bad message

Investors flock to Deepak Builders IPO; Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 30%

East coast states brace for cyclone as low pressure changes into depression

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story