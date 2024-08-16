NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.50% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries declined 56.32% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.50% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.048.8860.6432.092.304.621.904.131.523.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp