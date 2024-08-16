Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit rises 921.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 36.96 croreNet profit of Hampton Sky Realty rose 921.67% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.9634.36 8 OPM %67.698.38 -PBDT24.722.87 761 PBT24.552.70 809 NP12.261.20 922
Powered by Capital Market - Live News