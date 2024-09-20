NTPC board OKs investment of Rs 20,922 cr in two projects

NTPC informed that its board has accorded investment approvals for Darlipali Project at appraised estimated cost of Rs 11,130.98 crore and for Sipat Project at appraised estimated cost of Rs 9,790.87 crore.

The power generation firm informed that its board approved investment in Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (1x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 11130.98 crore.

Further, the board of directors has also accorded investment approval for Sipat Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (1x800 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 9790.87 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.