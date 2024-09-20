US stocks firmly positive; S&P 500, Dow at Record High

US equities rallied on Thursday after the Federal Reserves 50 basis point rate cut. The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the trading session but remained firmly positive. The Dow jumped 522.09 points or 1.3 percent to 42,025.19, the Nasdaq soared 440.68 points or 2.5 percent to 18,013.96 and the S&P 500 surged 95.38 points or 1.7 percent to 5,713.64.

Tech stocks led the charge, with Nvidia and AMD spiking 4% and 5.8%, while Meta and Alphabet climbed 3.9% and 1.5%. Sectors tied to economic growth, like financials and industrials, also benefited. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.4%, while Caterpillar and Home Depot gained 5.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp