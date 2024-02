Oil India consolidated net profit rises 2.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 9614.29 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 2.75% to Rs 2347.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2284.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 9614.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9301.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.9614.299301.9835.8142.023843.753793.983267.673264.012347.122284.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel