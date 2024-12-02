Ola Electric announces plans for massive network expansion in December

Ola Electric announced plans for a four-fold expansion of its company-owned store network to 4,000 by 20 December 2024. With over 3,200 new stores set to open, Ola Electric will operate India's largest EV distribution network, covering all the country's pin codes. It is one of the world's most significant expansions of the EV footprint bolstering access, growth and adoption in the country. All the newly launched stores will be co-located with service facilities, strengthening the company's service network all across the country.

Regarding the expansion, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric, said: "While India is swiftly moving towards electric mobility, Ola Electric's massive network expansion will be a pivotal moment in the country's journey towards #EndICEAge. With our wide D2C network and the touchpoints under our Network Partner Programme, we will cover the entire country beyond tier-I and tier-2 cities. It will enable our best-in-class product offerings to democratise electric mobility, adding buoyancy to t domestic EV economy."

