Parliament deadlocked for fifth consecutive day

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day, marking the fifth consecutive day of parliamentary deadlock. The Opposition's relentless protests over various issues, including alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have stalled legislative business.

In the Lok Sabha, despite repeated appeals from Speaker Om Birla, Opposition members from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and other parties continued their protests. The introduction of the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024 by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was overshadowed by the uproar. The House was eventually adjourned for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar faced a similar situation. Despite rejecting adjournment motions on pressing issues, the Opposition's persistent disruptions forced him to adjourn the House.

As the parliamentary impasse continues, concerns are growing over the impact on crucial legislative business and the government's ability to address pressing national issues.

The winter session of parliament began on November 25 and will conclude on December 20. A total of 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, are listed for consideration.

