Ola Electric garners 34% market share on back of its expansive S1 portfolio

Ola Electric has kickstarted the festive season on a strong note and cemented its market leadership further in the EV 2W segment. According to the Vahan portal, the company has recorded over 15,672 registrations this month (as on October 14) with an impressive market share of 34 percent on the back of its wide S1 portfolio of scooters and the rapidly expanding service network. The company aims to continue the momentum for the rest of the festive season leading up to Diwali, spearheading India's transition towards electric mobility in the 2W segment. With a clear vision to deepen EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and enhance the after-sales and ownership experience, Ola Electric announced a series of initiatives in the past few weeks. The company kickstarted #HyperService campaign with a focus on delivering a technology-led, best-in-class after-sales experience. As part of the campaign, the company will double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.

Additionally, as part of its Network Partner Program, the company will onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025. The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics to make every mechanic EV-ready across India.

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 101,999, respectively.

At its annual 'Sankalp' event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, comprising Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh). The motorcycles offer many segment-first technology and performance features, with their prices starting from Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.

