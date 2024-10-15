Active Clothing Co soars after inking manufacturing pact with Puma India

Active Clothing Company surged 13.56% to Rs 123 after the company announced the signing of a contract manufacturing agreement with Puma Sports India.

On the BSE, over 8.42 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter as compared with an average trading volume of 0.32 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

So far in today's trading session, the scrip has hit a high and a low of Rs 129.97 and Rs 108.50, respectively.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the garments maker informed that in line with expanding the customer base of the company by roping in the multi-national companies, it has signed a manufacturing agreement with Puma Sports India Pvt. Ltd. as a 'T-1 supplier.