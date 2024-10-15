Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RPP Infra Projects hits the roof on bagging order of Rs 218 cr

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
RPP Infra Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 195.85 after the company said that it has received letter of acceptance worth Rs 217.61 crore from Chief Engineer, Konkan & Project Director (EAP) Mumbai.

The project entails improvement to Kothore Digar Satana Malegaon Chalisgaon Pachora Shendurni Pahur Wakadi Road, Jamner Taluka, Jalgaon District in Maharastra.

The project is to be executed within two years and the cost of project is Rs 217.61 crore.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in infrastructure development such as roads, buildings, industrial structures, power and irrigation.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.6% to Rs 15.83 crore on 40% increase in net sales to Rs 340.49 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

