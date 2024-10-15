RPP Infra Projects hits the roof on bagging order of Rs 218 cr

RPP Infra Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 195.85 after the company said that it has received letter of acceptance worth Rs 217.61 crore from Chief Engineer, Konkan & Project Director (EAP) Mumbai.

The project entails improvement to Kothore Digar Satana Malegaon Chalisgaon Pachora Shendurni Pahur Wakadi Road, Jamner Taluka, Jalgaon District in Maharastra.

The project is to be executed within two years and the cost of project is Rs 217.61 crore.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in infrastructure development such as roads, buildings, industrial structures, power and irrigation.