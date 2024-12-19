OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

Introduces dedicated 'Travel' section on the OLX platform

OLX India has announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, one of India's largest online travel platforms. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of OLX's exclusive service offerings, introducing a dedicated 'Travel' section on the OLX platform curated by EaseMyTrip. This section will enable users to seamlessly book flights, hotels, and holiday packages.

Through this partnership, OLX users will benefit from a wide range of travel services provided by EaseMyTrip, all within the familiar interface of the OLX platform. EaseMyTrip delivers value driven travel solutions to 35 million of OLX's Monthly- Active- Users (MAU). The integration will include a user-friendly booking experience, exclusive offers, and real-time support, ensuring that users can plan and book their travel with ease.

