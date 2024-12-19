Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Introduces dedicated 'Travel' section on the OLX platform

OLX India has announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, one of India's largest online travel platforms. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of OLX's exclusive service offerings, introducing a dedicated 'Travel' section on the OLX platform curated by EaseMyTrip. This section will enable users to seamlessly book flights, hotels, and holiday packages.

Through this partnership, OLX users will benefit from a wide range of travel services provided by EaseMyTrip, all within the familiar interface of the OLX platform. EaseMyTrip delivers value driven travel solutions to 35 million of OLX's Monthly- Active- Users (MAU). The integration will include a user-friendly booking experience, exclusive offers, and real-time support, ensuring that users can plan and book their travel with ease.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: India gets advice on minorities; we now see what happens in other countries, says RSS chief

Vishal Mega Mart shares decline 5% in trade one day after decent listing

Defamation case against Sanjay Singh aimed to disrupt Delhi campaign: AAP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 950 pts lower at 79,200; Nifty at 23,950; IT, Metal, Bank fall 1%

No impact of Swiss withdrawal of MFN status to country: Nestle India

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story