Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchid Pharma partners with Cipla to launch antibiotic drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India

Orchid Pharma partners with Cipla to launch antibiotic drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Orchid Pharma announced the launch of its new drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, which has been approved for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract infections (cUTI), Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) indications.

In a landmark collaboration, Orchid Pharma has partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of this breakthrough antibiotic combination across India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bumper RBI dividend pulls down fiscal deficit to Rs 0.5 trn in Apr-May

HH Padmanabh Singh emerges as one of the most inspiring influencers of the luxury industry

Barbados weather LIVE UPDATES India vs South Africa final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Travel credit card fintech records 30% rise in travel bookings this summer

Monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after severe heat spell, says IMD

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story