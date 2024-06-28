Orchid Pharma partners with Cipla to launch antibiotic drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam in India

Orchid Pharma announced the launch of its new drug - Cefepime-Enmetazobactam, which has been approved for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract infections (cUTI), Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) indications.

In a landmark collaboration, Orchid Pharma has partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of this breakthrough antibiotic combination across India.

