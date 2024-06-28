Zydus and Dr Reddy's ink licensing agreement to co-market Pertuzumab in India

Zydus Lifesciences and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the execution of a licensing agreement to co-market Pertuzumab biosimilar in India.

Pertuzumab is a critical treatment for HER2 positive breast cancer patients. The biosimilar has been developed in-house by the research team at the Zydus Research Centre (ZRC).

Under the terms of this agreement, Dr. Reddy's will receive semi-exclusive rights from Zydus to co-market the product in India. The product will be marketed by Zydus under the brand name Sigrima. Dr. Reddy's will market it under the brand name Womab. Zydus will receive upfront licensing income and is eligible to receive milestone income based on achievement of pre-defined milestones

