Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics secures orders worth Rs 3,653 cr

Bharat Electronics secures orders worth Rs 3,653 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Electronics (BEL), has signed a contract valued at Rs.3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL) on 28 June 2024, at AVNL Headquarters in Chennai. The project entails the supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously designed and developed Sighting and Fire Control System (FCS) for the upgrade of BMP 2/2K Tanks of the Indian Army, along with a comprehensive Engineering Support Package.

Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at Rs.481 crore following the last disclosure on 22 May 2024 which comprises of Doppler Weather Radar, Classroom jammers, spares and services etc.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With these, BEL has received accumulated orders totalling Rs.4,803 crore in the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Delhi govt starts WhatsApp number 8130188222, helpline 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints

Bumper RBI dividend pulls down fiscal deficit to Rs 0.5 trn in Apr-May

137 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber scam; 158 mobile phones seized

Sebi raises basic demat account limit to Rs 10 lakh to boost participation

ICICI Prudential MF adds Energy Opportunities Fund to thematic line-up

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story