Bharat Electronics secures orders worth Rs 3,653 cr

Bharat Electronics (BEL), has signed a contract valued at Rs.3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL) on 28 June 2024, at AVNL Headquarters in Chennai. The project entails the supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously designed and developed Sighting and Fire Control System (FCS) for the upgrade of BMP 2/2K Tanks of the Indian Army, along with a comprehensive Engineering Support Package.

Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at Rs.481 crore following the last disclosure on 22 May 2024 which comprises of Doppler Weather Radar, Classroom jammers, spares and services etc.

With these, BEL has received accumulated orders totalling Rs.4,803 crore in the current financial year.

