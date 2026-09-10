To lead distribution and joint go-to-market initiatives in India

Orient Technologies is going ahead with the expansion of its cybersecurity business following the signing of a USD 3.15 million, three year contract with Securonix, with additional investments planned as the business scales, taking the total investment to approximately USD 5 million over the course of the expansion, alongside plans to hire around 100 cybersecurity professionals and target 12% growth in its customer footprint.

Under the strengthened relationship, Orient will take on an expanded mandate as Securonix's exclusive Value-Added Distributor (VAD) and joint go-to-market partner in India, while building capabilities across implementation, professional services, technical support, managed security and SOC enablement.