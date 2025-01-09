Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Park Hotels announces soft opening of 'Zone Connect by The Park' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels announced the soft opening of Zone Connect by The Park' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This 40-room hotel, situated in the heart of Kumbh City, opens at an opportune time, coinciding with the beginning of the auspicious Maha Kumbh 2025.

The hotel will offer an array of thoughtfully designed facilities and amenities to cater to diverse guest requirements. These include an all-day dining vegetarian restaurant, CafeC, a banquet space known as Townhall with a capacity to accommodate up to 100 guests, and a meeting room called Grey Zone designed for up to 30 guests. Additionally, the property features the Vitalia Spa & Fitness Centre, providing an ideal space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

With this addition, The Park' and the Zone by The Park' portfolio now includes 35 operational hotels, with a total inventory of 2450 keys.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

