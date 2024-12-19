Parliament adjourned till 2 PM amid opposition protests over Amit Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 PM today after opposition parties staged protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks concerning Dr. BR Ambedkar.

In the Lok Sabha, when the session began, members of opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and others, began raising slogans condemning the Home Minister's comments. Several members trooped into the well of the House in protest, causing significant disruption. Amid the chaos, Speaker Om Birla was forced to adjourn the proceedings until 2 PM.

A similar uproar unfolded in the Rajya Sabha. As the session commenced, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices from opposition MPs who were protesting Shah's remarks and other issues. Members from Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Left parties, and others took to shouting slogans against the Home Minister. Despite the Chairman's repeated calls for order, the protests continued, leading to the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha until 2 PM.

In his reply to the two-day debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India on Tuesday, December 18, Shah had said: "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete toh saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (There is a fashion these days Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar Had you chanted the name of God these many times, you would have been blessed with heaven in seven births)." He went on to add, "we are happy that Ambedkars name is being taken", before listing the Congresss "injustices" towards him.

