Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Valiant Laboratories Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd and OCCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2024.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd surged 15.59% to Rs 118.11 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Valiant Laboratories Ltd soared 14.48% to Rs 128.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28764 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd spiked 14.34% to Rs 655.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3612 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd spurt 11.19% to Rs 208.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30655 shares in the past one month.

OCCL Ltd exploded 10.71% to Rs 106.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51768 shares in the past one month.

