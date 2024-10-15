Passenger vehicle wholesales show decline of 1.8% on year in September quarter

Indias Passenger vehicle wholesales dipped 1 per cent year-on-year to 3,56,752 units in September, according to latest data from SIAM. The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in April-September 2024 was 1,56,22,388 units. The overall Indian automobile industry remained strong in Q2 2024-25 with 8.9% growth compared to Q2 2023-24. Two and Three-Wheelers continued to post strong growth of 12.6% and 6.6% respectively, while Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles posted some degrowth in Q2 of 2024-25 compared to 2023-24. Although Passenger Vehicle segment de-grew by (-) 1.8% in Q2 of 2024-25 as compared to Q2 of last year, for the 3rd time it crossed the 1 million mark in Q2, posting a sales of 1.06 million units. Two-Wheelers posted sales of 5.18 million units in Q2 for FY 24-25 as compared 4.60 million units in Q2 of last year. Three-Wheelers posted the highest ever sales of Q2 with 2.09 Lakh Units. Commercial Vehicles posted a degrowth of (-) 11% in Q2 of 2024-25 as compared to Q2 of last year, with sales of 2.21 Lakh units.

