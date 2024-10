With effect from 22 October 2024

The Board of PVR Inox at its meeting held on 15 October 2024 has approved the appointment of Vishal Kashyap Mahadevia (DIN: 01035771), as an Additional Director, designated as Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of five consecutive years commencing from 22 October 2024.

