PNC Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 380-cr project

The civil construction company announced that it has been declared as L1 (first lowest) bidder for highway cum bridge project worth Rs 380 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The scope of the project entails construction of additional 3-lane bridge over river Ganga for connection between Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922 in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on hybrid annuity mode (HAM). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The bid project cost stood at Rs 380 crore. The project is to be constructed in 910 days while the operation period is 15 years post construction.

PNC Infratech (PNCIL) is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 575.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 180.62 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Net sales was at Rs 2167.51 crore in the June quarter, up 3.6% from Rs 2091.70 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Shares of PNC Infratech rose 0.68% to Rs 461.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News