Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 69.21 points or 0.92% at 7423.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.79%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.98%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.85%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.98%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.41%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.37%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.27%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 2.35%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.73%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.25%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 363.15 or 0.5% at 72623.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.3 points or 0.58% at 22072.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.42 points or 0.61% at 46828.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.81 points or 0.45% at 14228.88.

On BSE,1864 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

