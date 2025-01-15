Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin scheme aims to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029

The Ministry of Rural Development noted in a latest update that committed to achieving the goal of "Housing for All" through the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), implemented since 1st April 2016. The scheme aims to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029. The Union Cabinet has approved 2 crore additional houses under the new phase of PMAY-G, to be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,06,137 crore. A 3.33 crore houses targeted, of which 3.23 crore houses have been sanctioned, and 2.69 crore houses have been completed. A total of Rs 2.37 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries since the scheme's launch.

