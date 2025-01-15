Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd, Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Mamata Machinery Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2025.

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd soared 17.84% to Rs 195.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd spiked 15.50% to Rs 518.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 11.78% to Rs 59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3010 shares in the past one month.

Mamata Machinery Ltd gained 11.74% to Rs 474. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd spurt 11.67% to Rs 119.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10830 shares in the past one month.

