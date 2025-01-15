Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 217 crore in Q3

Sula Vineyards' net revenue marginally declined to Rs 217.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 219 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The company recorded its highest-ever own brands revenue of Rs 194.7 crore in Q3 FY25, up 1% YoY. The Elite & Premium portfolio registered 6% YoY growth, led by strong double-digit growth in iconic brands - The Source and RASA.

The wine tourism division of the company reported revenues of Rs 16.4 crore in third quarter of FY25, marking an 11.56% YoY increase, driven by higher spend per guest and strong occupancy rates.

Sula stated that it is looking forward to the return of SulaFest in Q4, for which advance ticket sales have been strong. The current edition will feature Indias most loved artists, including Divine, Ritviz x Karan Kanchan, Oaff & Savera, When Chai Met Toast, Dualist Inquiry, and Madboy/Mink. The Sula cans will make their festival debut in SulaFest 25.

Sula Vineyards is principally engaged in the business of the manufacture, purchase, and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 37.28% to Rs 14.48 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 23.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) decreased marginally to Rs 132.36 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 133.69 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip rose 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 377.55 on the BSE.

