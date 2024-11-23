Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Inds secures mining lease for Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine

Prakash Inds secures mining lease for Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine

Image
Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prakash Industries announced that the Government of Chhattisgarh had executed the Mining Lease, which has been duly registered on 22 November 2024 in favour of the Company for mining of coal over a period of 30 years for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in District Surajpur. Now, the Company will start overburden removal by next month and thereafter the coal extraction is expected to commence in the next quarter.

The supplies of coal from this mine shall provide stability to the Company's Integrated Steel operations as well as result in significant cost reductions. Additionally, this being a commercial mine, it shall also boost the revenue and the profitability through sale of coal in the open market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rahul, Jaiswal grind vs disciplined bowling

IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 bn bailout, warns of risks

How are the Thackerays faring in Maharashtra polls? One leads, other trails

Budhni bypolls: Shivraj Chouhan's aide rallies ahead after initial setback

Jharkhand polls: RJD surprises as candidates lead in 5 of 6 Assembly seats

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story