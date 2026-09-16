Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Ladderup Finance Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2026.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Ladderup Finance Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd and Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2026.

Pranav Constructions Ltd lost 16.86% to Rs 107.75 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd tumbled 11.37% to Rs 124. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 279 shares in the past one month. Ladderup Finance Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 62.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5188 shares in the past one month. Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd dropped 9.81% to Rs 4.23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7655 shares in the past one month.